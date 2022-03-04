Royal Bank of Canada Buys 81,991 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 984.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,991 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 41.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 39.9% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.64. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.89.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

