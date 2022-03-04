SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIBN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of SIBN opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.49. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SI-BONE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SI-BONE by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 58,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

