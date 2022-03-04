Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94.
