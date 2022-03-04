Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWNK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after acquiring an additional 247,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,615,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,341,000 after acquiring an additional 161,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 50,173 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,575,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

