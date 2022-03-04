Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,140,000 after buying an additional 215,538 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after buying an additional 191,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,798,000 after buying an additional 2,700,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

