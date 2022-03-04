Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aegon were worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Aegon by 355.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aegon by 23.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 647,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aegon by 260.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 470,340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aegon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Aegon by 10.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,997,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 197,130 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEG opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several analysts have commented on AEG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

