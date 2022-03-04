Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells 23,529 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $1,137,156.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XMTR stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.74.

XMTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at $8,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at about $862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $1,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth about $9,473,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

