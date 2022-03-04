Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) CEO Sells $729,102.00 in Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $729,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carl Aaron Hess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00.

Shares of WTW opened at $224.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co has a twelve month low of $199.78 and a twelve month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on WTW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

