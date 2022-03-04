Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VOD. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lowered Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,701,000 after buying an additional 5,358,099 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,694 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,481,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,672 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

