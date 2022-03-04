Craig Hallum Lowers Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Price Target to $11.00

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

VUZI stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $380.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vuzix will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

