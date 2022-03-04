Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VIR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $253,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,704 shares of company stock valued at $24,276,001 in the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after buying an additional 149,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,248,000 after buying an additional 148,420 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after buying an additional 483,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,528,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,852,000 after buying an additional 240,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

