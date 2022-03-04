Conduit (LON:CRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $382.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 382 ($5.13) and last traded at GBX 382 ($5.13), with a volume of 200178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389 ($5.22).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.84) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Conduit from GBX 640 ($8.59) to GBX 615 ($8.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £607.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 431.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 453.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.36%.

About Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

