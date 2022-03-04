Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,580.50

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,580.50 ($21.21) and last traded at GBX 1,606.50 ($21.56), with a volume of 105988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,610.50 ($21.61).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.25) to GBX 2,885 ($38.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($34.15) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,915.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,088.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The company has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86.

In other news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,208 ($29.63), for a total value of £55,752 ($74,804.78). Also, insider Stephen Welton bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,656 ($22.22) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($111,096.20). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,638 shares of company stock valued at $43,474,890.

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

