Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Rises By 292.1%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 292.1% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKBEF. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Shares of BKBEF opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

