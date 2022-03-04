Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $942.60 million, a PE ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

