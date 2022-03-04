Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEM. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. increased their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.14.

Newmont stock opened at $70.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,230. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after buying an additional 11,362,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $90,515,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

