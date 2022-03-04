Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.07.

NRDS stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nerdwallet will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innovius Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

