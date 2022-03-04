Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given New €78.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €73.00 ($82.02) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BUD. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($76.40) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($84.27) to €82.00 ($92.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.24.

NYSE:BUD opened at $58.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

