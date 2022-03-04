Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ambarella in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.71.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,007. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

