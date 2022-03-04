Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on OCDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

