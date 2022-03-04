Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,937 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $22,783,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after purchasing an additional 910,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 535,593 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,959,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

