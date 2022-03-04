Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,930,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 158.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $137.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $136.56 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.97.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.