Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 5,500 National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $212.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.64. The company has a market cap of $771.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.08. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.62 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

