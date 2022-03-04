13,570 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $99.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $103.61.

