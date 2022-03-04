Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Varex Imaging by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 101,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $24.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

VREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $275,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

