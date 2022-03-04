Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 301,088 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,569,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sesen Bio were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SESN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,635,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.59 on Friday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $118.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

