Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBP. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBP opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

