FY2023 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.22. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $183.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.56. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $183.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

