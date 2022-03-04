The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3,626.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,626 ($48.65) and last traded at GBX 3,639 ($48.83), with a volume of 30350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,710 ($49.78).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($73.80) to GBX 5,540 ($74.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,120 ($55.28) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($63.73) to GBX 4,550 ($61.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,944.50 ($66.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,292.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,461.62. The company has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

