Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $226.40

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 226.40 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 226.70 ($3.04), with a volume of 58730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.09).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.29) to GBX 330 ($4.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 255.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 263.80.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.