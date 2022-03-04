Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $226.40

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 226.40 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 226.70 ($3.04), with a volume of 58730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.09).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.29) to GBX 330 ($4.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 255.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 263.80.

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

