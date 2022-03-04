BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,100 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the January 31st total of 407,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
BBSEY stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.77.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)
