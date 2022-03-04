BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,100 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the January 31st total of 407,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BBSEY stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.77.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

