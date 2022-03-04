Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AVITA Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AVITA Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AVITA Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday.

RCEL stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 368,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 231,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 218,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

