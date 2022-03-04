JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $295.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $111.95 and a one year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

