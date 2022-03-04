Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $200.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.57.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average is $223.66. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $111.95 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

