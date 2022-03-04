WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.