DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.