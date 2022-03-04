Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter worth $100,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.