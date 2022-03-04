Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year.

Shares of PIRS opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.12. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $11,309,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,313,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 904.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,203,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 1,984,349 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $7,764,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $6,036,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

