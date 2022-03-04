America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

ATAX stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.60.

America First Multifamily Investors’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 10,000 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

