Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells 6,815 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SEDG opened at $301.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.65.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.21.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
