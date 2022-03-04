Contrasting Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) & Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bentley Systems and Intellicheck’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $801.54 million 13.50 $126.29 million $0.33 121.12 Intellicheck $10.73 million 5.57 $560,000.00 ($0.08) -39.87

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Bentley Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bentley Systems has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bentley Systems and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems 11.34% 55.39% 11.18% Intellicheck -9.57% -9.60% -8.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bentley Systems and Intellicheck, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 Intellicheck 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bentley Systems currently has a consensus target price of $56.08, indicating a potential upside of 40.30%. Intellicheck has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 281.40%. Given Intellicheck’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Intellicheck on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and SYNCHRO ConstructSim, as well as ComplyPro, ProcureWare, Control, and Field. In addition, it offers asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, Superload, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear Analytics, and OpenUtilities. Further, it provides digital cities applications for surveying, reality modeling, planning, and managing the geospatial infrastructure of cities and regions comprising ContextCapture, ContextCapture Insights, OpenCities Planner, OpenCities Map, OpenFlows, OpenGround, LEGION, and CUBE. Additionally, the company provides iTwins design review services, immersive asset services, OpenUtilities digital twin cloud services, and PlantSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Intellicheck Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

