Morgan Stanley Increases Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $37.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

ARQT opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market cap of $888.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.34. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $411,094. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

