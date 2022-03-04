Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
Shares of Aravive stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Aravive has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $9.95.
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
