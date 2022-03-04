Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get Aravive alerts:

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Aravive has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aravive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aravive by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aravive by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive (Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.