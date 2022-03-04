SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcellx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

