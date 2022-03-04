Credit Suisse AG Sells 100,002 Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,002 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GoldMining were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoldMining by 94.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoldMining by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GoldMining by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of GoldMining in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

GoldMining stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $282.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.57.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

