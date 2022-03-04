TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.65. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

