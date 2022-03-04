13,573 Shares in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,573 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 150,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,547 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $717.01 million, a PE ratio of 458.33 and a beta of 1.61. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Fossil Group Profile (Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.