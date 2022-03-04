Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $2.32 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

Frequency Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

