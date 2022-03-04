Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 17,653 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 24,355 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCS shares. TheStreet cut The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TCS opened at $8.72 on Friday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $441.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

