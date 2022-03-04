Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 25.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.72 and a beta of 1.13. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

